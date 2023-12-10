Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare CarsWrangler vs Cooper

Jeep Wrangler vs MINI Cooper

In 2023 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and MINI Cooper, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Filters
Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹53.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Cooper
MINI Cooper
3 Door Hatchback
₹38.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC2.0 Petrol
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5150 rpm189 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedYes
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,40,12543,87,490
Ex-Showroom Price
55,15,00038,00,000
RTO
5,80,5004,09,000
Insurance
2,44,1251,77,990
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,36,27494,304

Trending cars

  • Mahindra Thar

    • Mahindra Thar

    ₹10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
  • Tata Nexon

    • Tata Nexon

    ₹8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
  • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    • Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
  • Tata Punch

    • Tata Punch

    ₹6 - 10.1 Lakhs
  • Hyundai Creta

    • Hyundai Creta

    ₹10.87 - 19.2 Lakhs
    View allPopular Cars

    Latest News

    The Mini Cooper SE JCW trim retains the standard model's 212 bhp electric motor and promises the same 402-kilometre range.
    2024 Mini Cooper SE dons John Cooper Works looks, but no extra grunt
    10 Dec 2023
    Jeep Compass is the most affordable vehicle that the manufacturer currently sells in India.
    Jeep launches ChatGPT-based AI tool to address customer complaints. See how it works
    23 Dec 2023
    The Porsche 911 stands out as the car in the US with the lowest value depreciation after five years of first-hand ownership.
    Porsche 911 to Toyota Corolla: These are the top 10 cars in US with best resale value
    14 Dec 2023
    File photo of Jeep Compass SUV.
    Jeep Compass, Meridian to become costlier from new year 2024
    13 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    The iconic Jeep Wrangler off-road SUV now comes in an electrified version with four-wheel drive and gets a range of 50 kms in EV mode.
    2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe: First look
    28 May 2021
    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
    21 Nov 2022
    Jeep India launched the Grand Cherokee SUV at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: First Look
    18 Nov 2022
    Jeep Meridian aims to challenge Toyota Fortuner's cult appeal in the D segment of SUVs.
    Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison
    25 May 2022
    Jeep Meridian has a solid road presence without ever trying hard to look large.
    Jeep bets on Meridian to answer India's demand for larger SUVs: Nipun Mahajan
    3 May 2022
    View all
     