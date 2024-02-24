Saved Articles

Jeep Wrangler vs Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Wrangler vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler Gla [2021-2024]
BrandJeepMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 62.65 Lakhs₹ 48.5 Lakhs
Mileage10.0 kmpl17 to 19 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc1332 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44
Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹62.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]
200
₹48.50 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC1.3L M282 Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm250 Nm @ 1620-4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5150 rpm161 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1332 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,94,04655,57,015
Ex-Showroom Price
62,65,00048,50,000
RTO
6,55,5005,14,000
Insurance
2,73,0461,92,515
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,54,6281,19,441

GLA [2021-2024] Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Audi Q3null | Petrol | Manual,Automatic44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024] vs Q3
Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
BMW X11499.0 to 1995.0 | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic45.9 - 48.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024] vs X1
Hindustan Times
Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024]1332.0 cc to 1950.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Automatic48.5 - 52.7 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Audi A4null | Petrol | Automatic42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
GLA [2021-2024] vs A4

