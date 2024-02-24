In 2024 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited, Mercedes-Benz GLA [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200. Wrangler: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. GLA [2021-2024]: 1332 cc engine, 17 to 19 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Wrangler vs GLA [2021-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler Gla [2021-2024] Brand Jeep Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 62.65 Lakhs ₹ 48.5 Lakhs Mileage 10.0 kmpl 17 to 19 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1332 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4