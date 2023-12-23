In 2024 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited, Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs. 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d. Wrangler: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Wrangler vs CLS Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler Cls Brand Jeep Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 62.65 Lakhs ₹ 86.39 Lakhs Mileage 10.0 kmpl 16.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4