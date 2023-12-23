In 2024 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited, Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs. 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d.
Wrangler: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage.
CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs CLS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wrangler
|Cls
|Brand
|Jeep
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 62.65 Lakhs
|₹ 86.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|16.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4