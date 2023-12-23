Saved Articles

Jeep Wrangler vs Mercedes-Benz CLS

In 2024 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Wrangler vs CLS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler Cls
BrandJeepMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 62.65 Lakhs₹ 86.39 Lakhs
Mileage10.0 kmpl16.1 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc1950 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44
...Read More

Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹62.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
300d
₹86.39 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TCOM654
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm500 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5150 rpm241 bhp @ 4200 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,94,04699,49,762
Ex-Showroom Price
62,65,00086,39,399
RTO
6,55,50010,90,666
Insurance
2,73,0462,19,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500300
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,54,6282,13,859
Expert Rating
-

