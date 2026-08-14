hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsWrangler vs C-Class Cabriolet

Jeep Wrangler vs Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 68.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C300. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. C-Class Cabriolet: 1991 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs C-Class Cabriolet Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler C-class cabriolet
BrandJeepMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 67.65 Lakhs₹ 68.7 Lakhs
Mileage10.6 to 11.4 kmpl17.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹67.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
C-Class Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
C300
₹68.70 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car

Jeep Wrangler Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Front Right Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
2.0 L GME T4 DI TCM264 Turbo
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm370 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
270 bhp @ 5250 rpm255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
AlloySpace Saver
Front Tyres
255 / 75 R17235 / 35 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas ShocksIndependent, 4-link with Coil Springs
Rear Suspension
Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas ShocksIndependent, Multi-link with Coil Springs
Rear Tyres
255 / 75 R17255 / 30 R17
Ground Clearance
223 mm157
Length
4867 mm4686
Wheelbase
3007 mm2840
Height
1853 mm1409
Kerb Weight
2042 kg-
Width
1898 mm1810
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Bootspace
897 litres227
Seating Capacity
5 Person4
Doors
5 Doors2
Fuel Tank Capacity
81 litres59
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
FrontFront
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Metallic-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoIntelligent
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
22
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
96+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
8.4 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayLCD Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
Centre & Both AxlesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesNo
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 splitNo
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black / RedCranberry / Black, Saddle Brown / Black, Porcelain / Black, Black, Magma Grey / Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,32,09783,04,145
Ex-Showroom Price
67,65,00072,40,000
RTO
6,76,5007,53,000
Insurance
2,90,0973,10,645
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,1921,78,488

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
14 Aug 2026
Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition is a special edition of the Wrangler and a top-end variant for now.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon clocks 1 million sales globally
13 May 2026
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Trail Hunt Edition introduces a more rugged visual identity with Mopar-sourced upgrades and exclusive styling elements
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon gets limited-run Trail Hunt Edition to impress Indiana Jones
30 Apr 2026
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
5 second-hand luxury sedans I would buy instead of a new premium SUV
14 Aug 2026
Jeep Wranglers from the 2024 and 2025 model years have been potentially impacted due to a faulty TPMS.
Jeep Wrangler hits recall barrier, around 80,000 units affected. Is yours one affected?
21 Aug 2025
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that can offer up to 267 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It also comes with water fording capacity of 864 mm.
2024 Jeep Wrangler first impressions: Rugged with more style and features
25 Apr 2024
Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
21 Nov 2022
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Jeep India launched the Grand Cherokee SUV at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: First Look
18 Nov 2022
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers