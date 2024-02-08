In 2024 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
In 2024 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe Price starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC.
Wrangler: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage.
AMG GLC43 Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs AMG GLC43 Coupe Comparison
...Read More
Read Less