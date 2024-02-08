Saved Articles

Jeep Wrangler vs Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe

In 2024 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Wrangler vs AMG GLC43 Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler Amg glc43 coupe
BrandJeepMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 62.65 Lakhs₹ 83.1 Lakhs
Mileage10.0 kmpl9.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc2996 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44
Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹62.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
AMG GLC43 Coupe
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
4MATIC
₹83.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TCM276 DE 30 LA Twin-Turbocharged V6
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm520 Nm @ 2500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5150 rpm385 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2996 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,94,04695,47,406
Ex-Showroom Price
62,65,00083,10,000
RTO
6,55,5008,85,000
Insurance
2,73,0463,51,906
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,54,6282,05,210

