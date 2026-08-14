hamburger icon
HomeCompare CarsWrangler vs AMG C 43

Jeep Wrangler vs Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited, Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price starts at Rs. 99.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. AMG C 43: 1991 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs AMG C 43 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler Amg c 43
BrandJeepMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 67.65 Lakhs₹ 99.4 Lakhs
Mileage10.6 to 11.4 kmpl10 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1991 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹67.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
AMG C 43
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43
4MATIC
₹99.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Car

Jeep Wrangler Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Ac Controls
Steering Controls
Taillight
Dashboard
Speakers
Headlight
Front Left Side
Infotainment System Main Menu
Rear View
Instrument Cluster
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Seat Adjustments Control
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
2.0 L GME T4 DI TC-
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm500 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
270 bhp @ 5250 rpm402 bhp
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
255 / 75 R17245 / 35 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas ShocksMcPherson Struts with Adaptive Damping
Rear Suspension
Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas ShocksFour-Link Axle with Adaptive Damping
Rear Tyres
255 / 75 R17245 / 35 R19
Ground Clearance
223 mm-
Length
4867 mm4791 mm
Wheelbase
3007 mm2865 mm
Height
1853 mm1437 mm
Kerb Weight
2042 kg1840 kg
Width
1898 mm1824 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
897 litres455 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
81 litres50 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal & Driver Door
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoOptional
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
FrontAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
BlackBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
FrontAll
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
NoYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
96+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
NoNo
Touch Screen Size
8.4 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
Centre & Both AxlesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoYes
High-beam Assist
NoYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoOptional
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoOptional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherFabric + Leatherette
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Interior Colours
Black / RedBlack with Yellow Contrast and Aluminium Trim
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullPartial
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,32,0971,14,03,263
Ex-Showroom Price
67,65,00099,40,000
RTO
6,76,50010,48,000
Insurance
2,90,0974,14,763
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,1922,45,100

Trending cars

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

₹18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

₹21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

₹11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

₹20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

₹13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
View allPopular Cars

Latest Car & Bike News

Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
Studds ‘Colour of Honour’ Nardo Grey helmets launched, limited to only 1947 units
14 Aug 2026
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
Mahindra Blazo i-Trk launched with 320 hp engine, up to 10% higher fuel efficiency
14 Aug 2026
Jeep Wrangler Willys 41 Limited Edition is a special edition of the Wrangler and a top-end variant for now.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon clocks 1 million sales globally
13 May 2026
The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Trail Hunt Edition introduces a more rugged visual identity with Mopar-sourced upgrades and exclusive styling elements
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon gets limited-run Trail Hunt Edition to impress Indiana Jones
30 Apr 2026
Jeep Wranglers from the 2024 and 2025 model years have been potentially impacted due to a faulty TPMS.
Jeep Wrangler hits recall barrier, around 80,000 units affected. Is yours one affected?
21 Aug 2025
Mahindra’s Global Pik Up takes the Scorpio N’s rugged DNA into a larger lifestyle pickup format with a dedicated cargo bed.
Mahindra Scorpio N Pick Up Live Launch And Latest Updates: Prices, Features, Variants, Colours, and Specs
14 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler SUV comes powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that can offer up to 267 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It also comes with water fording capacity of 864 mm.
2024 Jeep Wrangler first impressions: Rugged with more style and features
25 Apr 2024
Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
21 Nov 2022
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Jeep India launched the Grand Cherokee SUV at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: First Look
18 Nov 2022
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

20.65 - 30.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Skoda New Slavia

Skoda New Slavia

12 - 19 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
BMW X1 LWB

BMW X1 LWB

51 - 55 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers