In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Wrangler and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited and Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs ES Comparison