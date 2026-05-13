In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Discovery, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited, Land Rover Discovery Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 Diesel S. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Discovery: 2997 cc engine, 6.1 to 12.37 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs Discovery Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wrangler
|Discovery
|Brand
|Jeep
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 67.65 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Cr
|Mileage
|10.6 to 11.4 kmpl
|6.1 to 12.37 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|2997 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6