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Jeep Wrangler vs Land Rover Defender

In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Wrangler and Land Rover Defender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler Price starts at Rs. 67.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Unlimited and Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. Wrangler: 1995 cc engine, 10.6 to 11.4 kmpl mileage. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler vs Defender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler Defender
BrandJeepLand Rover
Price₹ 67.65 Lakhs₹ 1.07 Cr
Range--
Mileage10.6 to 11.4 kmpl8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity1995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹67.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jeep Wrangler Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Right Side View
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 L GME T4 DI TC2.0L Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
270 bhp @ 5250 rpm296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
255 / 75 R17255 / 60 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas ShocksDouble Wishbone with Coil Springs and Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Suspension
Heavy-Duty Performance Suspension with Gas ShocksMulti-link with Coil Springs and Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
255 / 75 R17255 / 60 R20
Ground Clearance
223 mm218 mm
Length
4867 mm5018 mm
Wheelbase
3007 mm3022 mm
Height
1853 mm1967 mm
Kerb Weight
2042 kg2186 kg
Width
1898 mm2105 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Bootspace
897 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
81 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No2
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
Front-
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal-
One Touch - Up
Front-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LEDLED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
9-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable-
DVD Playback
No-
Touch Screen Size
8.4 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
Centre & Both AxlesElectronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverFull-time
Ride Height Adjustment
NoYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40
Ventilated Seats
NoFront Row (Cooled)
Interior Colours
Black / Red-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,32,0971,18,53,523
Ex-Showroom Price
67,65,0001,07,00,000
RTO
6,76,50011,24,000
Insurance
2,90,09729,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,1922,54,778

Defender Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Defender Rally continued its strong 2026 W2RC campaign at the Desafío Ruta 40 in Argentina, while also making history with the event’s first officially entered all-female crew.
Defender Rally’s Historic Argentina Charge Begins With All-Female Crew and Stage Win
26 May 2026
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13 May 2026
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Jeep Wrangler Rubicon gets limited-run Trail Hunt Edition to impress Indiana Jones
30 Apr 2026
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Jeep Wrangler hits recall barrier, around 80,000 units affected. Is yours one affected?
21 Aug 2025
The new Vertex version of the Defender gets alloy wheels that measure up to 22-inches.
2026 Land Rover Defender unveiled with new Vertex variant and expanded accessory range
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  News

Latest Videos

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2024 Jeep Wrangler first impressions: Rugged with more style and features
25 Apr 2024
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Land Rover Defender V8 unveiled: The fastest and most powerful in the 4X4 family
26 Feb 2021
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2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: First Look
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