Jeep Wrangler vs Kia EV6

In 2023 when choosing among the Jeep Wrangler and Kia EV6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited
₹53.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EV6
Kia EV6
GT Line
₹59.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic, Paddle Shift
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5150 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,40,12562,86,832
Ex-Showroom Price
55,15,00059,95,000
RTO
5,80,50033,000
Insurance
2,44,1252,58,332
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,36,2741,35,128

