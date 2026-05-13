In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler [2021-2024] vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wrangler [2021-2024]
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|Jeep
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 62.65 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|418-592
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|69 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)