In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler [2021-2024] vs S60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wrangler [2021-2024]
|S60
|Brand
|Jeep
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 62.65 Lakhs
|₹ 45.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|14.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4