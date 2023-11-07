Wrangler [2021-2024] vs S60 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler [2021-2024] S60 Brand Jeep Volvo Price ₹ 62.65 Lakhs ₹ 45.9 Lakhs Mileage 10.0 kmpl 14.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1969 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and Volvo S60, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited, Volvo S60 Price starts at Rs. 45.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 Inscription. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. S60: 1969 cc engine, 14.0 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.