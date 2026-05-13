Wrangler [2021-2024] vs C40 Recharge Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler [2021-2024] C40 recharge Brand Jeep Volvo Price ₹ 62.65 Lakhs ₹ 62.95 Lakhs Range - 530 km/charge Mileage 10.0 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 78 kWh Engine Capacity 1998 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)

In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.