Wrangler [2021-2024] vs Vellfire [2020-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler [2021-2024] Vellfire [2020-2023] Brand Jeep Toyota Price ₹ 62.65 Lakhs ₹ 87 Lakhs Range - 948 Mileage 10.0 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 1998 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -

In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited and Toyota Vellfire [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hybrid. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. Vellfire [2020-2023]: 2494 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.