In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and Toyota Camry, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited and Toyota Camry Price starts at Rs. 48.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Elegant. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. Camry gets a battery pack of up to 251.6 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler [2021-2024] vs Camry Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wrangler [2021-2024]
|Camry
|Brand
|Jeep
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 62.65 Lakhs
|₹ 48.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1275 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|25.49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|251.6 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-