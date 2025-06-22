Wrangler [2021-2024] vs Superb [2023-2024] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler [2021-2024] Superb [2023-2024] Brand Jeep Skoda Price ₹ 62.65 Lakhs ₹ 54 Lakhs Mileage 10.0 kmpl 18.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1984 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and Skoda Superb [2023-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited, Skoda Superb [2023-2024] Price starts at Rs. 54 Lakhs (last recorded price) for L&K. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. Superb [2023-2024]: 1984 cc engine, 18.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.