Wrangler [2021-2024] vs 718 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler [2021-2024] 718 Brand Jeep Porsche Price ₹ 62.65 Lakhs ₹ 85.46 Lakhs Mileage 10.0 kmpl 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1988 cc Transmission Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.