In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler [2021-2024] vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wrangler [2021-2024]
|718
|Brand
|Jeep
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 62.65 Lakhs
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4