Wrangler [2021-2024] vs Cooper JCW Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler [2021-2024] Cooper jcw Brand Jeep MINI Price ₹ 62.65 Lakhs ₹ 45.5 Lakhs Mileage 10.0 kmpl 17 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and MINI Cooper JCW, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited, MINI Cooper JCW Price starts at Rs. 45.5 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Hatchback. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. Cooper JCW: 1998 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.