Wrangler [2021-2024] vs Cooper Convertible Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler [2021-2024] Cooper convertible Brand Jeep MINI Price ₹ 62.65 Lakhs ₹ 44 Lakhs Mileage 10.0 kmpl 16.3 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.