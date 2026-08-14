Wrangler [2021-2024] vs clubman Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler [2021-2024] Clubman Brand Jeep Mini Price ₹ 62.65 Lakhs ₹ 41.9 Lakhs Mileage 10.0 kmpl 14 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1998 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and Mini clubman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited, Mini clubman Price starts at Rs. 41.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Clubman Cooper S. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. clubman: 1998 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.