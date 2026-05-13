Wrangler [2021-2024] vs V-Class Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler [2021-2024] V-class Brand Jeep Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 62.65 Lakhs ₹ 71.1 Lakhs Mileage 10.0 kmpl 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1950 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and Mercedes-Benz V-Class, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited, Mercedes-Benz V-Class Price starts at Rs. 71.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Expression ELWB. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. V-Class: 1950 cc engine, 16.1 to 16.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.