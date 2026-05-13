In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited, Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 200. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. A-Class Limousine: 1332 cc engine, 17.5 to 21.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler [2021-2024] vs A-Class Limousine Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wrangler [2021-2024]
|A-class limousine
|Brand
|Jeep
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 62.65 Lakhs
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|17.5 to 21.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1332 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4