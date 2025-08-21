In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and Lexus NX, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited and Lexus NX Price starts at Rs. 66.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 350h Exquisite. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. NX gets a battery pack of up to 1.6 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler [2021-2024] vs NX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wrangler [2021-2024]
|Nx
|Brand
|Jeep
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 62.65 Lakhs
|₹ 66.59 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|997 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|17.8 - 17.8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.6 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-