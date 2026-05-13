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Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] vs Lexus ES

In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and Lexus ES, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited and Lexus ES Price starts at Rs. 89.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 500 e. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. ES gets a battery pack of up to 74.4 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler [2021-2024] vs ES Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler [2021-2024] Es
BrandJeepLexus
Price₹ 62.65 Lakhs₹ 89.99 Lakhs
Range-580 km/charge
Mileage10.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-74.4 kWh
Engine Capacity1998 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-28 Minutes (10-80% fast charging with 150 kw)

Filters
Wrangler [2021-2024]
Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024]
Unlimited
₹62.65 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
ES
Lexus ES
500 e
₹89.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC-
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm438 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5150 rpm338 bhp
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2487 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
255 / 70 R18 235/45R2
Wheels
Alloy Wheels-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Electric
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Heavy-Duty Suspension with Gas ShocksMcpherson Stru
Rear Suspension
Heavy-Duty Suspension with Gas ShocksMulti Link
Rear Tyres
255 / 70 R18 235/45R2
Ground Clearance
214 mm122 mm
Length
4882 mm5145 mm
Wheelbase
3008 mm2950 mm
Height
1838 mm1575 mm
Width
1894 mm1920 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows-
Bootspace
897 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors-
Fuel Tank Capacity
81 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
NoPowered
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only-
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsYes
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
Yes-
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
KeylessYes
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Panaromic Sunroof
NoPanaromic
Rub - Strips
No-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey-
Sunroof / Moonroof
No-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableYes
Power Windows
Front & Rear-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rear Defogger
No-
One Touch -Down
Front-
Rain-sensing Wipers
No-
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
Front-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackYes
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
No-
Boot-lid Opener
InternalYes
One Touch - Up
Front-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
No-
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
No-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only-
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesYes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
No-
Warranty (Years)
28 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited200000 km
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Yes
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Speakers
6+17 Speakers, Front & Rear
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streamingyes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
Centre & Both Axles-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
Yes-
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever-
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
OptionalYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph 1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder-
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)Yes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split-
Ventilated Seats
NoYes
Interior Colours
Black / Red-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,94,0461,03,31,876
Ex-Showroom Price
62,65,00089,99,000
RTO
6,55,5009,53,900
Insurance
2,73,0463,78,476
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,54,6282,22,072

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Latest Videos

Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
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25 Apr 2024
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