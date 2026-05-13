Wrangler [2021-2024] vs Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler [2021-2024] Range rover velar [2017-2023] Brand Jeep Land Rover Price ₹ 62.65 Lakhs ₹ 79.87 Lakhs Mileage 10.0 kmpl 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl Engine Capacity 1998 cc 1997 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited, Land Rover Range Rover Velar [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 79.87 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 2.0 R-Dynamic S Petrol. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Velar [2017-2023]: 1997 cc engine, 13.1 to 15.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.