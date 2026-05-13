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Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] vs Kia EV6

In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and Kia EV6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited and Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler [2021-2024] vs EV6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wrangler [2021-2024] Ev6
BrandJeepKia
Price₹ 62.65 Lakhs₹ 65.97 Lakhs
Range-663 km/charge
Mileage10.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-84 kWh
Engine Capacity1998 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time-73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)

Filters
Wrangler [2021-2024]
Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024]
Unlimited
₹62.65 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
EV6
Kia EV6
GT Line AWD
₹65.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Steering Wheel
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5150 rpm-
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS 6-
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
255 / 70 R18235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)-
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Heavy-Duty Suspension with Gas ShocksMcPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Heavy-Duty Suspension with Gas ShocksMulti Link
Rear Tyres
255 / 70 R18235 / 55 R19
Ground Clearance
214 mm-
Length
4882 mm4695 mm
Wheelbase
3008 mm2900 mm
Height
1838 mm1570 mm
Width
1894 mm1890 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
897 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
81 litres-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNot Applicable
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesNo
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Seat Adjustment
4 Way-
Panaromic Sunroof
NoYes
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
NoYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoElectrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
NoYes
One Touch -Down
FrontFront
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoYes
Exterior Door Handles
Black-
Interior Door Handles
Silver-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black-
Rear Windshield Blind
No-
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalElectric Opening and Closing
One Touch - Up
FrontFront
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver OnlyDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LEDLED
Follow me home headlamps
YesNo
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
23
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
UnlimitedUnlimited
CD Player
No-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+14
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
MP3 Playback
Yes-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
No-
Differential Lock
Centre & Both AxlesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - LeverTorque-On-Demand
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
OptionalYes
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
1 Star (Euro NCAP)5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Interior Colours
Black / Red-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoCooled
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)10 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,94,04669,07,671
Ex-Showroom Price
62,65,00065,96,638
RTO
6,55,50029,000
Insurance
2,73,0462,81,533
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,54,6281,48,472

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