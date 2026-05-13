In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] and Kia EV6, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Wrangler [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 62.65 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Unlimited and Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD. Wrangler [2021-2024]: 1998 cc engine, 10.0 kmpl mileage. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Wrangler [2021-2024] vs EV6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wrangler [2021-2024]
|Ev6
|Brand
|Jeep
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 62.65 Lakhs
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|663 km/charge
|Mileage
|10.0 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|84 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)