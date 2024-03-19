In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Meridian and Volvo XC40, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT, Volvo XC40 Price starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for T4 R-Design. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. XC40: 1969 cc engine, 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Meridian vs XC40 Comparison