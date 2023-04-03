In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Meridian and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Meridian vs T-Roc Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meridian
|T-roc
|Brand
|Jeep
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 23.33 Lakhs
|₹ 21.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15 to 16 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4