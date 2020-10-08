HT Auto
Meridian
Jeep Meridian
Limited 4X2 MT
₹29.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Hilux
Toyota Hilux
STD 4X4 MT
₹33.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
198 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.8 seconds-
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2755 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline
Engine Type
2.0 L Multijet II Diesel-
Fuel Type
DieselDiesel
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm201 bhp @ 3400 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm420 Nm @ 1400 rpm
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeManual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Other
Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Manual)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof-
Heater
Yes-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
--
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraVisual display
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Jeep is all set to launch the three-row Meridian SUV in India. It hopes to fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category. Can the Meridian, with its capable off-road character, emulate the success enjoyed by Jeep’s five-seater SUV Compass? Here is our first drive review.

Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review

