In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Meridian and Toyota Fortuner Legender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT and Toyota Fortuner Legender Price starts at Rs. 41.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Fortuner Legender: 2755 cc engine, 14.2 to 14.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Meridian vs Fortuner Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meridian
|Fortuner legender
|Brand
|Jeep
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 23.33 Lakhs
|₹ 41.54 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|1152 km/charge
|Mileage
|15 to 16 kmpl
|14.2 to 14.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-