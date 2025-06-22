In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Meridian and Skoda Superb [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT, Skoda Superb [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 31.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Sportline AT. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Superb [2020-2023]: 1984 cc engine, 15.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Meridian vs Superb [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meridian
|Superb [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Jeep
|Skoda
|Price
|₹ 23.33 Lakhs
|₹ 31.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15 to 16 kmpl
|15.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4