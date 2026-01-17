In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Meridian and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT, Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Meridian vs Outlander Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meridian
|Outlander
|Brand
|Jeep
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 23.33 Lakhs
|₹ 26.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15 to 16 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|2360 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4