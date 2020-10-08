HT Auto
Meridian
Jeep Meridian
Limited 4X2 MT
₹29.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
outlander
Mitsubishi outlander
Outlander 4X4
₹26.93 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
198 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.8 seconds-
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2360 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.0 L Multijet II Diesel4B 12 2.4 DOCH
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm165 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm222 Nm @ 4100 rpm
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (CVT) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 4
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Other
Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on RoofVents on Roof
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Co-Driver Only
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Cruise Control
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes3
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
35,27,00431,11,211
Ex-Showroom Price
29,90,00026,93,000
RTO
3,89,7502,85,300
Insurance
1,46,7541,32,911
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
75,80966,872
Expert Reviews
Verdict

Jeep is all set to launch the three-row Meridian SUV in India. It hopes to fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category. Can the Meridian, with its capable off-road character, emulate the success enjoyed by Jeep’s five-seater SUV Compass? Here is our first drive review.

Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review

