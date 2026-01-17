In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Meridian and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Meridian vs Countryman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meridian
|Countryman
|Brand
|Jeep
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 23.33 Lakhs
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15 to 16 kmpl
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4