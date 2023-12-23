In 2023 when choosing between the Jeep Meridian and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Jeep Meridian and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs 29.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited 4X2 MT, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs 40.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Cooper S. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 14.34 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less