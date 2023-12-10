Saved Articles

Jeep Meridian vs MINI Cooper Convertible

In 2023 when choosing between the Jeep Meridian and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Meridian
Jeep Meridian
Limited 4X2 MT
₹29.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Cooper Convertible
MINI Cooper Convertible
S
₹44.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
198 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.8 seconds-
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.0 L Multijet II Diesel2.0 Petrol engine
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm189 bhp @
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Other
Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
35,27,00450,70,627
Ex-Showroom Price
29,90,00044,00,000
RTO
3,89,7504,69,000
Insurance
1,46,7542,01,127
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
75,8091,08,987

Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694.0 cc to 2755.0 cc | Petrol|Diesel | Manual,Automatic33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jeep Meridiannull | Diesel | Manual,Automatic29.9 - 36.95 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Fortuner vs Meridian

    Latest News

    The Mini Cooper SE JCW trim retains the standard model's 212 bhp electric motor and promises the same 402-kilometre range.
    2024 Mini Cooper SE dons John Cooper Works looks, but no extra grunt
    10 Dec 2023
    Jeep Compass is the most affordable vehicle that the manufacturer currently sells in India.
    Jeep launches ChatGPT-based AI tool to address customer complaints. See how it works
    23 Dec 2023
    File photo of Jeep Compass SUV.
    Jeep Compass, Meridian to become costlier from new year 2024
    13 Dec 2023
    The benefits are available across the complete Jeep SUV range and will be valid till December 31, 2023
    From Compass to Grand Cherokee, Jeep brings year-end discounts of up to 11.85 lakh
    8 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Jeep India hopes Meridian SUV will fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category.
    Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review
    1 May 2022
    Jeep Meridian aims to challenge Toyota Fortuner's cult appeal in the D segment of SUVs.
    Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison
    25 May 2022
    Jeep Meridian has a solid road presence without ever trying hard to look large.
    Jeep bets on Meridian to answer India's demand for larger SUVs: Nipun Mahajan
    3 May 2022
    Jeep Commander is offered with a 1.3-liter turbo Firefly petrol engine, generating 185 hp and 270 Nm of torque. There is also a 2.0 Multijet Turbo diesel engine, capable of 170 hp and 380 Nm of peak torque. Engines are mated to either 6-speed or 9-speed automatic gearboxes.
    2022 Jeep Commander SUV: First Look
    27 Aug 2021
