In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Meridian and MINI Cooper Convertible, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT, MINI Cooper Convertible Price starts at Rs. 44 Lakhs (last recorded price) for S. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. Cooper Convertible: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Meridian vs Cooper Convertible Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Meridian
|Cooper convertible
|Brand
|Jeep
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 23.33 Lakhs
|₹ 44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|15 to 16 kmpl
|16.3 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1956 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4