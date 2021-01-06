HT Auto
Meridian
Jeep Meridian
Limited 4X2 MT
₹29.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Cooper
MINI Cooper
3 Door Hatchback
₹38.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
198 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.8 seconds-
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Engine Type
2.0 L Multijet II Diesel2.0 Petrol
Fuel Type
Diesel-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm189 bhp
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedYes
Other
Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Cruise Control
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
35,27,00443,87,490
Ex-Showroom Price
29,90,00038,00,000
RTO
3,89,7504,09,000
Insurance
1,46,7541,77,990
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
75,80994,304
