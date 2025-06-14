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Jeep Meridian vs MG ZS EV

In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Meridian and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Meridian vs ZS EV Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Meridian Zs ev
BrandJeepMG
Price₹ 23.33 Lakhs₹ 17.99 Lakhs
Range-461 km/charge
Mileage15 to 16 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-50.3 kWh
Engine Capacity1956 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 hours (7.4 kW AC charger)

Filters
Meridian
Jeep Meridian
Longitude 4x2 MT
₹23.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Executive
₹17.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jeep Meridian Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Door Handle
Rear View Mirror Courtesy Lamps
Dashboard
Glovebox Closed
Headlight
Front Left Side
Top View
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 L Multijet II-
Others
Idle Start/StopRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm-
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2-
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC-
Fuel Type
DieselElectric
Minimum Turning Radius
5.6 metres5.6 metres
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
235 / 55 R18215 / 55 R17
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
McPherson strut with Frequency Selective Damping, HRS with Anti Roll Bar discMacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with strut suspension with FSDTorsion Beam
Rear Tyres
235 / 55 R18215 / 55 R17
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Bootspace
170 litres448 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres-
Length
4769 mm4323 mm
Wheelbase
2782 mm2585 mm
Height
1698 mm1649 mm
Width
1859 mm1809 mm
Features
Cabin-Boot Access
NoYes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cruise Control
NoYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlVents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesNo
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesNo
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesNo
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
NoNo
Rub - Strips
NoSilver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Adjustable ORVM
Auto FoldingElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllDriver
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredChrome
Interior Door Handles
SilverChrome
Scuff Plates
NoNo
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Rear Windshield Blind
NoNo
Rear Wiper
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllDriver
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
YesNo
Cornering Headlights
PassiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
Halogen-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable150000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable8
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (Wired), Apple CarPlay (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
64
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
DVD Playback
YesNo
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch10.11 inch
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
NoNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
NoYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
VinylFabric
Interiors
Dual ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoNo
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Interior Colours
Emperador Brown/BlackDark Grey
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
NoYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,57,47718,94,043
Ex-Showroom Price
23,33,00017,99,000
RTO
3,01,99516,000
Insurance
1,21,98278,543
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
59,26840,710

Meridian Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Jeep Meridianundefined | Diesel | Manual,Automatic₹23.33 - 37.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Fortuner2694 cc to 2755 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid (Electric + Diesel) | Manual,Automatic₹34.76 - 50.46 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Meridian vs Fortuner

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Latest Car & Bike News

Royal Enfield Flying Flea has been showcased in India.
Auto recap, June 13: MG ZS EV gets a price cut, Royal Enfield's Flying Flea electric bikes spotted
14 Jun 2025
Jeep India has introduced the Confidence 7 ownership programme for the Compass and Meridian, bringing long-term warranty, maintenance and roadside assistance under a single plan
Jeep India launches ‘Confidence 7’ ownership programme for Compass, Meridian
17 Jan 2026
The Jeep Meridian Track Edition is based on the Overland trim and adds styling changes.
Jeep Meridian Track Edition launched, starting at 35.95 lakh; Gets sliding second-row
16 Feb 2026
The MG ZS EV gets a significant price cut making it more affordable than many of its rivals, including the Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, and even the MG Windsor Pro
MG ZS EV gets a massive price cut of up to 4.44 lakh
13 Jun 2025
The Windsor is available with two battery pack options.
MG Windsor EV and ZS EV get benefits of 2.15 lakh and free DC charging offer
11 May 2026
The Jeep Compass Trail Edition brings new decals, blacked-out interior, subtle styling tweaks
Jeep Compass & Meridian Trail Editions launched in India, prices start at 25.41 lakh
16 Jul 2025
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  News

Latest Videos

The latest ZS EV from MG Motor India offers a better range, styling updates on the outside and better features in the cabin. It is available in two variants with different pricing.
2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review
1 Apr 2022
Jeep India hopes Meridian SUV will fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category.
Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review
1 May 2022
<p>What the ZS EV from Morris Garage seeks to bring in is a wind of change fueled by electric power. It is a long and winding road for the car from a company that struck gold with its first-ever offering in India - Hector - earlier this year. MG is hoping that the ZS EV silently thunders its way and transcends to a movement towards clean mobility. So can the ZS EV from MG muster up enough charge to rise to an audacious challenge? Here's the first drive review.</p>
MG ZS EV: First Drive review
22 Feb 2020
MG Motor unveiled the Marvel X electric SUV at the Auto Expo 2020 on day one
MG Motor on future plans in India
5 Feb 2020
Jeep Meridian aims to challenge Toyota Fortuner's cult appeal in the D segment of SUVs.
Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison
25 May 2022
Jeep Meridian has a solid road presence without ever trying hard to look large.
Jeep bets on Meridian to answer India's demand for larger SUVs: Nipun Mahajan
3 May 2022
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