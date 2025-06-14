In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Meridian and MG ZS EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Meridian Price starts at Rs. 23.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Longitude 4x2 MT and MG ZS EV Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Executive. Meridian: 1956 cc engine, 15 to 16 kmpl mileage. ZS EV gets a battery pack of up to 50.3 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Meridian vs ZS EV Comparison