Jeep Meridian vs Maruti Suzuki Invicto

In 2024 when choosing among the Jeep Meridian and Maruti Suzuki Invicto, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Meridian
Jeep Meridian
Limited 4X2 MT
₹29.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Invicto
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
Zeta Plus 7 STR
₹24.79 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Top Speed
198 Kmph-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
10.8 seconds9.5 seconds
Engine
1956 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1987 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
2.0 L Multijet II Diesel-
Fuel Type
DieselHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
168 bhp @ 3750 rpm150 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
350 Nm @ 1750 rpm188 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Drivertrain
FWD-
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (EV/Hybrid), Paddle Shift
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Other
Idle Start/Stop-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlBlower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Third Row AC
Blower, Vents on Roof-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
-Driver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse CameraReverse Camera
Parking Sensors
RearNo
Cruise Control
NoYes
Headlight & Ignition on Reminder
--
Keyless Start/Button Start
Yes-
Steering Adjustment
-Tilt & Telescopic
12V Power Outlets
Yes-
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
35,27,00428,70,449
Ex-Showroom Price
29,90,00024,79,000
RTO
3,89,7502,63,900
Insurance
1,46,7541,27,049
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
75,80961,697

    Latest News

    Jeep Compass is the most affordable vehicle that the manufacturer currently sells in India.
    Jeep launches ChatGPT-based AI tool to address customer complaints. See how it works
    23 Dec 2023
    The Meridian in the spy shot is equipped with an ADAS sensor in the lower grille. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Deepak Rasquinha)
    2024 Jeep Meridian spotted with ADAS tech. Check details
    4 Jan 2024
    File photo of Jeep Compass SUV.
    Jeep Compass, Meridian to become costlier from new year 2024
    13 Dec 2023
    The benefits are available across the complete Jeep SUV range and will be valid till December 31, 2023
    From Compass to Grand Cherokee, Jeep brings year-end discounts of up to 11.85 lakh
    8 Dec 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
    5 Jul 2023
    Jeep Meridian aims to challenge Toyota Fortuner's cult appeal in the D segment of SUVs.
    Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison
    25 May 2022
    Jeep Meridian has a solid road presence without ever trying hard to look large.
    Jeep bets on Meridian to answer India's demand for larger SUVs: Nipun Mahajan
    3 May 2022
    View all
     