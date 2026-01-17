8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)

14 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)