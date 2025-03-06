In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Volvo XC90, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT and Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs XC90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|Xc90
|Brand
|Jeep
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 97.8 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|12.38 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 Volt
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-