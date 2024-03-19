In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Volvo XC40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT and Volvo XC40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 54.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E60 Plus. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. XC40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 69 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs XC40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|Xc40 recharge
|Brand
|Jeep
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 54.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|418-592
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|69 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|28 Min (150 kW DC Charger)