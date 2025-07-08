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Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Volvo S90

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT, Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs S90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand cherokee S90
BrandJeepVolvo
Price₹ 67.5 Lakhs₹ 68.25 Lakhs
Mileage7.2 kmpl14.7 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1969 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited (O) 4x4 AT
₹67.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S90
Volvo S90
D4 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jeep Grand Cherokee Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC2.0L Turbocharged
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.2 kmpl17.86
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5200 rpm187 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
266 / 50 R20245 / 45 R18
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Suspension
Multi-link independent (all aluminum arms and knuckles)Double Wishbone Suspension, Coil Springs,Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Rear Suspension
Multi-link independent (all aluminum arms and knuckles)Integral Axle with Transverse Composite Leaf Spring, Hydraulic Shock Absorbers, Stabilizer Bar. Optional Air Suspension.
Rear Tyres
266 / 50 R20245 / 45 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5
Doors
5 Doors4
Fuel Tank Capacity
87 litres55
Length
4914 mm4963
Wheelbase
2964 mm2941
Height
1792 mm1443
Kerb Weight
2097 kg2962
Width
1979 mm1879
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoChrome Inserts
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyYes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic SunroofElectrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromePainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
Optional-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesNo
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticInternal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cornering Headlights
ActiveActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
32
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalNo
Wireless Charger
YesNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
96+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable2 Din
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTFT Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesNo
Geo-Fence
YesNo
Find My Car
YesNo
Emergency Call
YesNo
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesNo
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandNo
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
High-beam Assist
NoNo
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesYes
Lane Departure Prevention
YesYes
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)18 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out, shoulder support bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 splitNo
Interior Colours
Black-
Ventilated Seats
AllFront only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)16 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,46,24971,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
67,50,00061,90,000
RTO
7,04,0006,48,000
Insurance
2,91,7492,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,4971,52,792
Expert Rating
-

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