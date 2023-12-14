In 2023 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs 77.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT, Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs 61.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for D4 Inscription. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. S90: 1969 cc engine, 17.86 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less