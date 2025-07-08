In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT, Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs S90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|S90
|Brand
|Jeep
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 68.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|14.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4