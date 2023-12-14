Saved Articles

Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Volvo S90

In 2023 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. ...Read More

Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited (O) 4x4 AT
₹77.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
S90
Volvo S90
D4 Inscription
₹61.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC2.0L Turbocharged
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm400 Nm @ 1750 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5200 rpm187 bhp @ 4250 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDFWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTwin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel type
Petrol-
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,84,81271,08,654
Ex-Showroom Price
77,50,00061,90,000
RTO
8,04,0006,48,000
Insurance
3,30,3122,70,154
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,90,9691,52,792

    Latest News

    Volvo will increase the prices of XC60, XC90 and S90 mild-hybrid models besides its two electric SUVs XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge from January, 2024.
    Volvo joins Mercedes and other luxury carmakers to hike prices of XC40, C40 Recharge among others from New Year
    14 Dec 2023
    Hyundai cars in India will become pricier from the first day of 2024.
    Hyundai cars in India to be costlier from this date
    7 Dec 2023
    File photo of Jeep Compass SUV.
    Jeep Compass, Meridian to become costlier from new year 2024
    13 Dec 2023
    The benefits are available across the complete Jeep SUV range and will be valid till December 31, 2023
    From Compass to Grand Cherokee, Jeep brings year-end discounts of up to 11.85 lakh
    8 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
    21 Nov 2022
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has been officially unveiled on July 20.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Look
    21 Jul 2022
    Jeep India launched the Grand Cherokee SUV at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee: First Look
    18 Nov 2022
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine that also offers mild hybrid and strong hybrid options. There is also the Suzuki AllGrip manual version which offers off-road capabilities in a Maruti car for the first time.
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Drive Review
    18 Sept 2022
    View all
     