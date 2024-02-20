In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Volvo C40 Recharge, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT and Volvo C40 Recharge Price starts at Rs. 62.95 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E80. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. C40 Recharge gets a battery pack of up to 78 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs C40 Recharge Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|C40 recharge
|Brand
|Jeep
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 62.95 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|530 km/charge
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|78 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8 Hours (11 kW AC Charger)