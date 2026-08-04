In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs Macan Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|Macan
|Brand
|Jeep
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 96.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1984 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4