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Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Porsche Macan

In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Porsche Macan, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT, Porsche Macan Price starts at Rs. 96.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Base. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Macan: 1984 cc engine, 6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs Macan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand cherokee Macan
BrandJeepPorsche
Price₹ 67.5 Lakhs₹ 96.05 Lakhs
Mileage7.2 kmpl6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc1984 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited (O) 4x4 AT
₹67.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Macan
Porsche Macan
Base
₹96.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jeep Grand Cherokee Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Right Side View
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TC2.0L R4 Turbocharged I4
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm370 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.2 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5200 rpm241 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Spare Wheel
SteelSpace Saver
Front Tyres
266 / 50 R20235 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Suspension
Multi-link independent (all aluminum arms and knuckles)Fully Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Multi-link independent (all aluminum arms and knuckles)Self-tracking Trapezoidal-link
Rear Tyres
266 / 50 R20255 / 50 R19
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
87 litres65 litres
Length
4914 mm4726 mm
Wheelbase
2964 mm2807 mm
Height
1792 mm1621 mm
Kerb Weight
2097 kg1845 kg
Width
1979 mm1922 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear-
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoDynamic
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesNo
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote with Boot Opener
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes-
Rub - Strips
NoNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panaromic SunroofOptional
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Interior Door Handles
ChromeChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredBody Coloured
Scuff Plates
OptionalOptional
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
Foot Trigger Opening/AutomaticElectric Opening and Closing
Side Window Blinds
Rear - ManualRear - Manual
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front & RearFront & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
NoNo
Cooled Glove Box
YesYes
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Rear Reading Lamp
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LEDLED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not ApplicableNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
10000060000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not ApplicableNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
OptionalNo
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
96+
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not ApplicableNot Available
DVD Playback
NoNo
USB Compatibility
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
YesOptional
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
YesOptional
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
YesNo
Check Vehicle Status Via App
YesOptional
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
YesOptional
Geo-Fence
YesOptional
Find My Car
YesOptional
Emergency Call
YesOptional
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
ElectronicElectronic
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
NoNo
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
NoYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
ADAS
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
YesYes
Blind Spot Detection
YesNo
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
YesNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Single ToneSingle Tone
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
NoYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down, headrest forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40 split
Interior Colours
BlackBlack, Agate Grey
Ventilated Seats
AllNo
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledNo
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back)10 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, headrest forward / back)
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,46,2491,09,65,615
Ex-Showroom Price
67,50,00096,05,000
RTO
7,04,0009,60,500
Insurance
2,91,7493,99,615
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,66,4972,35,693
Expert Rating
-

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