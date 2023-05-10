In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Porsche 718, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT, Porsche 718 Price starts at Rs. 85.46 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Cayman. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. 718: 1988 cc engine, 9.1 to 13.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs 718 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|718
|Brand
|Jeep
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 85.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|9.1 to 13.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1988 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4