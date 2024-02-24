In 2024 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 77.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT, Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Cr (last recorded price) for 400d 4MATIC. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 8.6 kmpl mileage. GLS [2020-2024]: 2925 cc engine, 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Grand Cherokee vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand cherokee Gls [2020-2024] Brand Jeep Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 77.5 Lakhs ₹ 1.05 Cr Mileage 8.6 kmpl 10.1 to 12.5 kmpl Engine Capacity 1995 cc 2925 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 6