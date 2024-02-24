Saved Articles

Jeep Grand Cherokee vs Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]

In 2024 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.

Grand Cherokee vs GLS [2020-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Grand cherokee Gls [2020-2024]
BrandJeepMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 77.5 Lakhs₹ 1.05 Cr
Mileage8.6 kmpl10.1 to 12.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity1995 cc2925 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders46
Grand Cherokee
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited (O) 4x4 AT
₹77.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
GLS [2020-2024]
Mercedes-Benz GLS [2020-2024]
400d 4MATIC
₹1.05 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0T GME T4 DI TCOM656 Turbocharged I6
Others
Idle Start/StopIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 3000 rpm700 Nm @ 1200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
268 bhp @ 5200 rpm326 bhp @ 3600 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD / AWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Fuel type
Petrol-
Engine
1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2925 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Parking Sensors
RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes (Automatic Five Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - All
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Roof, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,84,8121,27,57,147
Ex-Showroom Price
77,50,0001,08,90,000
RTO
8,04,00014,15,250
Insurance
3,30,3124,51,397
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,90,9692,74,200
Expert Rating
-

