|Engine Type
|2.0T GME T4 DI TC
|M274 Turbo I4
|Others
|Idle Start/Stop
|Idle Start/Stop
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|400 Nm @ 3000 rpm
|320 Nm @ 1650 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|268 bhp @ 5200 rpm
|194 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|Drivetrain
|4WD / AWD
|RWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Fuel type
|Petrol
|-
|Engine
|1995 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1991 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Fuel Type
|-
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Front & Rear
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal Only
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹88,84,812
|₹74,04,680
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹77,50,000
|₹64,50,000
|RTO
|₹8,04,000
|₹6,74,000
|Insurance
|₹3,30,312
|₹2,80,180
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,90,969
|₹1,59,155