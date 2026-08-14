In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT, Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 68.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C300. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. C-Class Cabriolet: 1991 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs C-Class Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|C-class cabriolet
|Brand
|Jeep
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 68.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|17.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4