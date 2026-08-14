In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 83.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4MATIC. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024]: 2996 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs AMG GLC43 Coupe [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|Amg glc43 coupe [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Jeep
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 83.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|9.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|2996 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4