In 2026 when choosing between the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Price starts at Rs. 1.02 Cr (last recorded price) for 4MATIC Plus. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. AMG E53: 2999 cc engine, 11.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs AMG E53 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|Amg e53
|Brand
|Jeep
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.02 Cr
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|11.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|6