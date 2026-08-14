In 2026 when choosing among the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Maserati Ghibli, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Jeep Grand Cherokee Price starts at Rs. 67.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Limited (O) 4x4 AT and Maserati Ghibli Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Hybrid. Grand Cherokee: 1995 cc engine, 7.2 kmpl mileage. Ghibli: 1998 cc engine, 7.9 to 12.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Cherokee vs Ghibli Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand cherokee
|Ghibli
|Brand
|Jeep
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 67.5 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Cr
|Range
|-
|816
|Mileage
|7.2 kmpl
|7.9 to 12.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1995 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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